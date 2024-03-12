First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 182,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FID traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 6,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,507. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.