Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 966.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 315,867 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Five9 worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

