Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Fluent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fluent

Fluent Stock Down 4.0 %

FLNT stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.52. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.