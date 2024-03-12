Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $77.81

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.81, but opened at $74.50. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 182 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

