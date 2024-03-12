Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 3,845 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 1,008,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,594. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.85. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

About Icahn Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

