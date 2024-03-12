Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224,010 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,001,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

