Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.55. 3,851,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

