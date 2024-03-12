Fortis Group Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 297.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 102,062 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,386,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. 1,019,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,668. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $118.41. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

