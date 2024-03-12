Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 811,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,640. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.