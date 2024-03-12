Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 3,147 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,591,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. 1,026,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,827. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

