Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,577 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.20. 531,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,309. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

