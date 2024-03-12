Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.21. 3,604,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

