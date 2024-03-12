Fortis Group Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.60. The company had a trading volume of 524,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

