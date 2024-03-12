Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTREGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortrea Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. Fortrea has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FTRE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.