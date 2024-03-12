Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

FVI traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 452,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$64,372.00. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

