Fractyl Health, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Fractyl Health’s (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Fractyl Health had issued 7,333,333 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $109,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Fractyl Health’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fractyl Health in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Fractyl Health has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.50.

In other news, Director Ajay Royan acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,778,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

