Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. 58,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,497. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

