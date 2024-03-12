Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,411,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 760,111 shares.The stock last traded at $113.83 and had previously closed at $113.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.56.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.