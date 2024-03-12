Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 772,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.06. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Frontline by 594.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Frontline by 591.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 1,241,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Frontline by 124.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,215,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Frontline by 58.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 1,029,442 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

