Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $59.45

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.45, but opened at $61.65. Futu shares last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 946,481 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Futu by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Futu by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu by 266.6% in the third quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 224,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu



Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

