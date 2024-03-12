G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0005

G999 (G999) traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $119.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00079210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001455 BTC.

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

