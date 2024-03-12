GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of GPS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,525,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,323. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

