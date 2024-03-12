Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.99

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 534891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek acquired 20,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 149,186 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,438,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $5,096,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

