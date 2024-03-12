Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTES. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Neil P. Simpkins bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

