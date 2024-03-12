General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.40

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 13460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $10,590,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General American Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

