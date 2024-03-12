General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.40

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 13460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.
General American Investors Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
