General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $166.00.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.