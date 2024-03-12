Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. 95,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 319,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,610 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 207,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

