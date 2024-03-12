Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Head-To-Head Review

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $28.00 million 6.35 -$24.99 million N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 0.09 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genfit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

8.8% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genfit and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Genfit has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genfit beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

