Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 199.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $152.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

