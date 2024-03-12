GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $30.84

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $32.45. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 312,919 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

