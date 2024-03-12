Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SELF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 147,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,501. The company has a market cap of $46.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Global Self Storage has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

