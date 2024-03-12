Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 28th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. 142,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,470. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.20. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 375,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

