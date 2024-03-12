Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-Commerce ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EBIZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

