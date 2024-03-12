Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $21.37

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $23.22. Golar LNG shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 524,072 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Golar LNG Trading Up 10.6 %

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Golar LNG by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,446,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 264,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golar LNG by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

