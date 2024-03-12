Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

