Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Gold Resource Trading Up 23.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

