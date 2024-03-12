Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 111,250 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Gates Industrial worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 149,186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 1,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,096,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,011,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 233,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,281. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

