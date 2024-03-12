Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,108 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,876,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Globe Life by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 100.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.2 %

GL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,129. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

