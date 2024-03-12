Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,070 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 980,341 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after buying an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after buying an additional 941,244 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. 34,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,950. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

