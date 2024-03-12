Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.29. 90,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,346. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.