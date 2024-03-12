Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 36,281 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Maximus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,212. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

