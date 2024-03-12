Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.43 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 59.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WWD stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.38. 41,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.01. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

