Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

NYSE RGA traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $184.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average is $158.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

