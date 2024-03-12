Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.32 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 133,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,684. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

