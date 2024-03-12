Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $5,177,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,669. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

