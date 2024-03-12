Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,106 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in New York Times in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,369. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Further Reading

