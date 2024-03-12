Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 134,227 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,227 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY remained flat at $37.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 127,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.