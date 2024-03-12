Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,176 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Brinker International worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.1 %

EAT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.55. 29,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

