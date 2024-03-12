Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.47 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Progress Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. 7,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,627. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.