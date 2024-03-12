Graham Lilley Purchases 10,876 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lilley bought 10,876 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468.04 ($24,943.04).

Graham Lilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of GlobalData stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £420,000 ($538,116.59).

GlobalData Stock Up 0.4 %

GlobalData stock traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 182.24 ($2.33). The company had a trading volume of 285,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,388. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. GlobalData Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 500.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 169.64.

GlobalData Increases Dividend

GlobalData Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

